The Masked Dancer's Joel Dommett reveals major changes in new series - and fans will love it!

The Masked Dancer host Joel Dommett has revealed that the show has undergone some major changes for the new series - and we can't wait!

Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at ITV's Entertainment Launch on Tuesday at London's White City House, the comedian said that the second season feels "way bigger".

"I feel like this series, they've really leaned into the silliness of it," he explained. "There's more dancers than ever before, the sets are huge. It feels way bigger."

Interjecting, judge Davina McCall jokingly added: "Can I just say one other thing, Joel's trousers are even tighter."

Fellow judge Oti Mabuse also revealed that more clues have been added to this year's series. When asked whether the standard of the contestants has improved, the former Strictly dancer said: "Absolutely. It keeps getting better and better. The themes of the series were better, the clues when we hear their voices and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is amazing!'"

The popular ITV programme, which returns with a second series on Saturday 3 September, has also welcomed football legend Peter Crouch to the judging panel.

Joel said the new series is "way bigger" than the first

Chatting about his reasons for joining the entertainment programme, he said: "The show defines me as a person since I retired from football really. It doesn't take itself too seriously, it's a lot of fun and that's why I just knew it would suit me. I have to say, everyone was incredibly kind to me and helped me through it, held my hand along the way."

He continued: "The other reason was my kids absolutely adore the show. It's a bit of a cliché probably but they absolutely love it and all my football achievements, they don't care one bit but the moment I was a judge on The Masked Dancer, daddy was cool again."

