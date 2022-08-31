Jeremy Clarkson reveals devastating money loss on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? The host teased the upcoming series

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that one contestant suffered a devastating money drop of £124,000 in the upcoming series of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? in one of the show's "biggest losses ever".

MORE: Where is Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm and can you visit?

Speaking to HELLO! Online and other journalists at ITV's Entertainment Launch on Tuesday at London's White City House, the 62-year-old said: "I think we've had our biggest ever drop. Somebody went to £124,000 without a safety net and – can I say this? – they [expletive] it up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Clarkson's Farm?

"That really was an extremely alarming moment. It really, really was. Horrific. Imagine going home after you've lost £124,000? Unbelievable."

"It's lovely to see people win and just as lovely to see people when they don't," he added.

Jeremy, who has hosted the popular programme since 2018, also revealed that the new series sees another first for the game show when the Ask the Audience lifeline backfires on a £1,000 question.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson's estate is 25x bigger than the Queen's

READ: Jeremy Clarkson forced to address issues with 1000-acre farm

The former Top Gear host added: "In this series, I think it's the first time ever in Millionaire history that the audience got the simple £1,000 question wrong."

One contestant suffers a money loss of £124,000 in the new series

Jeremy went on to confess that he feels the pressure when he's faced with the Ask the Host lifeline.

He said: "You know at some point they are going to ask me and that really is unnerving because you can be 99% sure you know the answer – but the doubt in my head takes ten years off my life every time."

He added: "When I first began, I got 45% of the questions I was asked right. I never got one wrong because I said I don't know if there was doubt. I'm up to 80% now.

The series returns on Saturday September 3

"It's not because I've been reading more, its because people have worked out not to ask me about tiramisu or Jane Austen novels because I'm not going to know that, so people are much cleverer at using the Ask the Host lifeline than they used to be."

The former Top Gear presenter replaced Chris Tarrant in a revamped version of the programme. Chris fronted his final show back in 2014 and following the debut of the new series, said he would have "politely turned down" an offer by ITV had he been approached.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? returns on September 3 at 9:30pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.