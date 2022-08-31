The Masked Singer to join forces with I'm a Celeb for incredible one-off special with a twist It sounds amazing!

ITV has announced that two of its biggest shows, The Masked Singer and I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will team up for a new one-off special to air later this year.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson reveals devastating money loss on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

To celebrate the return of I'm a Celeb to its native Australian camp after a two year hiatus, the popular singing show will get a jungle makeover which will see celebrities dressed head-to-toe in extravagant costumes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec have fans in stitches with 'crying' video

Meanwhile, the panel and viewers at home will attempt to guess who is hiding behind the bonkers outfits, which include a Witchetty grub and a kangaroo.

While the celebrity line-up hasn't yet been confirmed, ITV have announced that Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will make up the panel and will also be joined by special guest stars.

Former jungle campmate and regular host, Joel Dommett, will be fronting the special episode and will bring a new twist to the format. The comedian will be put through his paces where instead of earning food for camp, he'll be tasked with hunting down the clues for the judging panel.

MORE: Shania Twain joins ITV singing show Starstruck as new judge

MORE: All we know about The Masked Dancer's new series

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "What a perfect way to celebrate the return of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! than with a unique mash-up of two hugely successful series.

The two shows will join forces for a special episode

"Viewers will get to enjoy all things Jungle with a wonderfully bonkers Masked Singer twist. With flamboyant costumes that pay homage to the iconic series as it returns to Australia, families will be able to play alongside our panel in TV's favourite guessing game."

Bandicoot Scotland founders, Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton added "We are huge fans of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and are thrilled to be able to celebrate this groundbreaking and hugely successful series with a special edition of The Masked Singer.

"The celebrities may think the jungle is an endurance test but singing on national TV dressed head to toe in a giant costume is no mean feat. They may not be playing to win food for their campmates but they will have to hone their singing skills as they attempt to fool the panel and keep them in the dark. With costumes that reflect all things Jungle, this is definitely a show viewers won’t want to miss."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.