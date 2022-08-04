All we know about The Masked Dancer's new series There's a new series and a new judge on the ITV show...

Following the huge success of The Masked Singer, ITV brought us the equally wacky but brilliant The Masked Dancer, and now, series two is on the way.

MORE: The Masked Dancer set for major shake-up as Mo Gilligan exits series

The channel confirmed that the follow-up season could even be the "most bonkers series yet". Excited? We are. Here's all you need to know...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the wacky ITV show?

When is The Masked Dancer back on TV?

ITV haven't provided a specific return date for The Masked Dancer, however, they said it would be premiering in the autumn.

The Masked Singer usually airs from the end of December into January, so it's likely that fans can expect season two of the dancing competition, which will consist of eight episodes, to air around October time.

Exclusive: Denise Van Outen reveals her dream celebrity to appear on The Masked Singer

MORE: Sex Education reveals whether Eric will return for season four

ITV have confirmed series two of The Masked Dancer will air this autumn

Who are judges for The Masked Dancer?

Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall, who are also judges on The Masked Singer, will be returning for season two. As will former Strictly star Oti Mabuse, who joined the panel for series one of the dancing competition.

However, it was recently announced that Masked Team favourite Mo Gilligan will not be returning to the show. Instead, former England footballer Peter Crouch will be taking his seat as a judge.

Peter Crouch is taking over Mo Gilligan

Chatting about joining the show, Peter said: "The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part. I am competitive and I'm currently scrolling through friends' socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves.

He jokingly continued: "Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won't be constantly speculating that I'm hiding behind one of the masks!"

As usual, comedian Joel Dommett will be returning as show host.

Joel will return as host

What are the costumes for The Masked Dancer?

The costumes for series two have been revealed and we can't wait to see them on our screens! A group of twelve celebrities (including the first-ever double act) will eventually be unmasked from these weird and wonderful outfits.

Are you excited for series two?

The new costumes are: Onomatopoeia, Tomato Sauce, Sea Slug, Scissors, Cactus, Astronaut, Pillar and Post, Candlestick, Pearly King, Pig, Prawn Cocktail and Odd Socks.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.