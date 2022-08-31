Bridgerton share new snap of Colin and Penelope as they tease season three We’re so ready for this show to be back in our lives!

Bridgerton’s official Instagram account has teased us with a new look at Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington on the set of the hit Netflix show - and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Posting the snap of the pair, who are confirmed to be the focus of the upcoming season three, the caption read: "My, my, there certainly was a lot happening here during our second social season." In the snap, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope and Colin, are posing together out of costume, with Luke rocking a pair of lilac crocs while Nicola was dressed all in black with oversized sunglasses.

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the hit show, can also be seen in costume pulling a face to the camera - and it’s fair to say fans were loving it! The cast were quick to comment on the post, with Luke joking: "Crikey, that tan," while Phoebe added: "Oh wow. Now that’s a classy bunch. [Love] you Polin."

Polin is the fan name for Penelope and Colin, and the show has already teased what to expect with a synopsis which reads: "Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

Ready for season three, Polin?

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

