Bridgerton season three suffers major setback as filming location caught in huge fire A blaze broke out at the house used as the Bridgerton family home

A stately home used to shoot scenes for Bridgerton, The Crown and Downton Abbey has been caught in a huge fire.

Multiple fire and rescue services were called to Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire earlier this week after it became engulfed in flames after a blaze broke out at an outbuilding next to the Grade II listed building. Thankfully nobody was hurt, but it appears that extensive damage has been caused to the historic house.

According to the Daily Mail, firefighters from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 3.35pm, at which point the smoke could be seen from miles away.

Netflix viewers will recognise the country house from the Regency era drama in which it doubles up as the Bridgerton family's home, Aubrey Hall. It has been a backdrop to some of the show's most memorable moments, including the siblings' famous Pall Mall lawn game and the death of the family's patriarch, Edmund.

It is not known if the series - which recently began shooting its third season - will have its shooting schedule interrupted by the unfortunate incident. Certainly, it appears that extensive damage has been done to the U-shaped section of stone outbuildings which are adjoined to the main estate.

As a result, the show could potentially have to put filming at the house on hiatus until necessary repairs and restorations are made.

Season three of the show is set to follow the love story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) - although, by the sounds of it, the show is set to make a major departure from the books.

While in the series by Julia Quinn, Penelope remains madly in love with Colin until he reciprocates her feelings, the synopsis for the new season reveals that Penelope "has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.".

