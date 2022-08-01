Bridgerton newcomer Hannah Dodd has opened up about joining the beloved Netflix period drama as a fan-favourite character.

The actress, who viewers will recognise from shows such as Harlots and Flowers in the Attic, is set to take over from Ruby Stokes to play Francesca Bridgerton, and it seems the star is feeling the pressure!

"I'm so excited. Everybody's been so lovely. I just want to do a good job," she told TV Line in a new interview. The star then candidly admitted she "didn't know" what she'd got herself in for, before adding she was quick to read the entire book series by Julia Quinn in order to prepare.

"I needed to read that as soon as possible. It's such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can’t really believe that I get to play her." Hannah continued: "I know how people feel about her as well, so I’m going to do my best."

Hannah Dodd is joining the show for season three

The news of Hannah's casting was announced earlier this year in a statement from the streaming giant. We can't wait see her join the Bridgerton family!

Francesca Bridgerton's character synopsis reads: "Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family.

"Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."

Season three will focus on Penelope Bridgerton

Meanwhile, production for season three recently began. After the huge success of season two, which followed the love-story between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, the new episodes will follow Colin Bridgerton's romance with Penelope Featherington.

But, by the sounds of it, the show is set to make a major departure from the books. In the series by Julia Quinn, Penelope remains madly in love with Colin until he reciprocates her feelings.

But, the synopsis for the new season reveals that Penelope "has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season." Do we have another enemies-to-lovers situation on our hands?

