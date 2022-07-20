Bridgerton season 3 majorly changes Penelope and Colin’s love story in new announcement

Bridgerton has officially kicked off filming season three, and while the show will look at the love story of Penelope and Colin, the synopsis has revealed a major departure from the books on how the pair fall in love with one another.

The synopsis reads: “Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

“She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

We can't wait to see Penelope and Colin's love story

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

However, in the book, things play out very differently, with a time jump meaning that Penelope is now in her late twenties, and still wildly in love with Colin, despite overhearing that he is uninterested in her.

