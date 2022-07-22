Bridgerton star Rege Jean Page looks so different in Dungeons and Dragons trailer First the Duke of Hastings, now this?!

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ first trailer has arrived - and has an amazing A-list cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings himself, Rege Jean Page - and he looks so different in this fantasy film!

In the first trailer, Rege is wearing his hair longer, while sporting a chiselled suit of armour as he joins Chris Pine’s character, Bard, on a heist adventure after they - and their fellow thieves - accidentally unleash evil on the world and become determined to put things right again.

WATCH: Check out the Dungeons and Dragons trailer!

Speaking about the film, Chris told Collider that it is: "Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail. "It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, and there's a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who… knows, but I think we got a good shot."

Chatting about the film at Comic-Con, Rege compared himself to Dungeons and Dragons playing Stranger Things character Eddie, saying: "I've always found role-playing games super inspiring so that's why I came in for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. I basically grew up as Eddie Munson."

Rege stars alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez

Taking to Twitter to discuss his character, one person wrote: "Are you kidding me Rege, DAMN! I love your characters I actually think LeonRd Knox is my favourite.. but THIS is gonna destroy me! WOW… can not wait for this movie!"

Rege has been hugely successful following his role in Bridgerton as the Duke of Hastings, and recently confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning for a cameo appearance despite reports, and even shared his reaction to his part potentially being recast.

He told Variety: "They're free to do as they like. Shonda [Rhimes] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of season one. We were quite happy with how we'd stuck the landing on that one. I'm still proud of how we stuck the landing on that one."

