Dan Walker and BBC Breakfast stars pay tribute to Bill Turnbull The news of Bill's sad death was announced on Thursday

BBC Breakfast presenters have been paying their tributes to Bill Turnbull following the broadcaster's sad death.

The news was confirmed via a statement from his representatives who said that the presenter passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Shortly after the news was announced, many of Bill's BBC colleagues posted their tributes online.

Sian Williams, Bill's former co-host, tweeted a heartfelt message along with a photo of the pair. "Goodbye, Billy. The kindest, most generous of presenters. A wonderful friend for 30 years. And a man devoted to his family. All thoughts and love with them.

You will be so, so missed - thank you for the laughter and friendship xx."

Susanna Reid, who sat alongside Bill on the Breakfast sofa, wrote on Twitter: "Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much."

Susanna Reid shared a tribute to Bill on Twitter

Dan Walker, who took over from Bill in 2016 when he stepped down after 15 years on the show, also tweeted a tribute. "Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast," he wrote.

"He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Bill Turnbull sadly died on 31 August

Louise Minchin, who also presented alongside Bill on Breakfast, shared a series of photos of the pair during their hosting days. She captioned the tweet: "Sending my love and thoughts to the family of my wonderful friend Bill Turnbull.

"He was a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy, passionate about @BBCBreakfast and a fabulously supportive and kind team-player. Most of all he was great fun, I love how he made me laugh."

Louise shared some photos on Twitter

Meanwhile, the current Breakfast hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt delivered the sad news on air while presenting Thursday morning's edition of the current affairs show.

After reading the statement, Naga, visibly emotional, said: "Of course, all of us here are sending love and support to Bill's family and his wife. I think today, after we get over the shock of this, we'll start remembering the really funny things Bill did.

"He came into this programme and threw everything at it every single day. He was funny when we sat here on the sofa, he was a brilliant journalist and he loved this programme and he loved serving you, the audience."

Naga Munchetty shared her sadness about Bill's passing while presenting Thursday's show

The statement from Bill's representatives read: "Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich hospitals, St Elizabeth hospice and his GP.

"He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease."

