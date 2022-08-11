Naga Munchetty sends message of support to fellow BBC star following heartbreaking loss The BBC Breakfast host took to Twitter

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has sent a heartfelt message of support to weather presenter Simon King after the devastating loss of his cat, Alfie.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shares health update as she 'clears head and mind'

The meteorologist announced the news on Twitter by sharing an adorable photo of his late pet. He captioned the post: "He had a good life of 17 years but old age issues finally caught up with him and we had to say goodbye to Alfie today. Rest in peace my tiger."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

Naga, who recently said goodbye to her own feline friend, was quick to send her condolences, commenting: "So sorry Simon xxx."

Back in July, the TV and radio presenter announced that her cat, Missy, had passed away.

Posting three photos of Missy, she penned an emotional tribute: "Said goodbye to our darling, sweet girl Missy yesterday. She may have been small, but she was immense in stature.

MORE: Naga Munchetty responds after BBC Breakfast viewer comments on her outfit

MORE: Naga Munchetty flooded with support as she shares heartbreaking goodbye

"The sweetest cat I've ever loved. She's left a massive hole in our hearts and home."

He had a good life of 17 years but old age issues finally caught up with him and we had to say goodbye to Alfie today. Rest in peace my tiger 🐯😢 pic.twitter.com/RWeR8rK4DF — Simon King (@SimonOKing) August 9, 2022

Simon announced the sad passing of his cat

Fans took to the comments to send messages of support for the star, with one person writing: "Thoughts are with you and your family Naga, our pets are so much a part of our daily lives," while another added: "I'm so sorry to hear this news Naga. Much love to you."

A third fan commented: "Oh Naga I'm so sorry to hear your sad news."

Naga's cat passed away in July

The devastating news comes just a week after Naga shared a fitness update with her followers. Posting a photo from her exercise session, the radio presenter, who was left "hobbling" with Achilles tendonitis last year, revealed that she completed a 5k run.

She wrote in the caption: "Perfect weather for running home from work. Head and mind cleared." She added: "Now for a second breakfast with mates, a snooze (alone) and then a film for the afternoon. Just lovely. Hope you have a good Thursday X #5krun."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.