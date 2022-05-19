Naga Munchetty celebrates Dan Walker's BBC departure with special send-off

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty celebrated Dan Walker's departure from the show by attending his special leaving do on Wednesday night.

The 47-year-old was pictured smiling with her arm around her former colleague at the event, standing in front of a large speaker and a cardboard cut-out of Dan. She was also seen celebrating with Dan's friends and colleagues in a group photo.

Dan posted the snap to Instagram alongside a series of photos from the party. He captioned it: "What a wonderful evening with friends and family at my leaving do tonight.

"So many surprises and just so much fun being together with so many gorgeous humans. Thanks to everyone who came. I will miss you all."

Dan hosted his last programme on Tuesday morning and is due to join Channel 5 to front 5 News along with other projects for the broadcaster.

Naga attended Dan's leaving bash

The BBC Breakfast team marked his final day by taking a look back at his best moments on the programme and invited special celebrity friends and colleagues to pay tribute to the star via video messages.

His former co-host Louise Minchin, who left the show in September last year, also made a surprise appearance and had nothing but praise for Dan. "It's very emotional to be here and I know that lots of people watching will be very, very sad that you're leaving because you have touched the hearts of the nation over the last six years," she said.

At the end of the show, Dan addressed a special message to the programme's viewers. "Thank you for tuning in," he said. "Thank you for all the comments and the kind messages and the many lovely words over the years.

Dan left the show on Tuesday

"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I, and all of us, never ever take any of that for granted, the fact that people watch this programme and they enjoy it and they feel that it's a part of their lives."

