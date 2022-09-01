The Repair Shop viewers in tears over heart-rending moment following astonishing fix The BBC show aired an emotional episode

The Repair Shop aired another tear-jerking instalment on Wednesday night with an astonishing fix that left viewers sobbing.

Jay Blades and his team of experts welcomed sisters Fredericka and Louisa Charles into the barn with a 1960s radiogram that belonged to their parents.

The siblings explained that their parents were part of the Windrush generation and that the beloved radiogram was one of their first purchases after arriving in the UK from Dominica in the Caribbean.

"It was a piece that my father and mother used to use mainly on a Sunday because that was the big social day. Uncles and aunties would come round, we'd have lunch and put some music on," explained Louisa.

Fredericka added: "It's a bit of a treasure. Over the years after mum passed, things changed quite a bit and maybe it dwindled a little bit, so there wasn't the same amount of people because that's what mum organised.

"After our father passed in 2013, when the family would gather, we would play a couple of dad's tunes on it and then about three years ago it stopped."

Fredericka was overcome with emotion after seeing the stunning repair

Electronic expert Mark Stuckey got to work on the machinery while upholstery whizz Sonnaz Nooranvary replaced the torn fabric panel.

The sisters broke down in tears when the experts revealed the astonishing fix and even played one of their parents' favourite songs on the radiogram, Mona Lisa by Nat King Cole.

Viewers were impressed with the stunning repair

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the emotional moment, with one person writing: "I'm not crying watching those sisters listen to Nat King Cole on that radiogram. Definitely not," while another added: "And if you're not welling up at the opening bars of Mona Lisa by Nat King Cole, then you've no heart."

A third fan commented: "Eeeee.... another episode of #therepairshop causing lots of tears," while another added: "Just having the weekly sob at #therepairshop. This week it’s the record player AND the fire engine that’s doing it for me."

