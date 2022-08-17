Dan Walker shares some disappointing news – TV fans react The presenter took to social media

Dan Walker announced some big news on Wednesday as he shared an update regarding one his "favourite shows".

Taking to Instagram, the former BBC Breakfast presenter penned an emotional statement detailing news about The NFL Show moving to ITV.

The dad-of-three shared a carousel of highlights from his time on the show, including a joyous snap of his co-host Osi Umenyiora clutching an award.

Alongside the nostalgic snaps, Dan gushed: "You may have seen the news about the NFL Show moving to ITV. It was always one of my favourite shows to do. North One (production company) were great and @theuprise5 & @jasonbell33 are 2 of the best people I have ever worked with. They are the life and soul of it… and that won't change."

Dan Walker joined The NFL Show in 2020

He added: "We'll stay great friends & we're proud of the awards the show won, the record viewing figures & stacks of lovely messages we got every week from the loyal NFL fans all over the UK."

He finished by writing: "I'll be watching and, as they boys would say… 'keep ballin', see you soon."

Dan's fans expressed their sorrow in the comment section, with one writing: "You were great to watch, always asked key questions and you will be very sadly missed."

The presenter praised his talented co-hosts

"Gutted, gonna miss the laughs, teasing and great NFL chat," wrote a second, whilst a third added: "Best sports show the BBC had!!" Co-star Jason Bell sweetly noted: "Love you bro!!!"

The news comes after ITV struck a three-year deal with NFL following seven years on the BBC. The ITV coverage will be fronted by Sports Presenter of the Year Laura Woods with Osi and Jason joining her on the rival channel.

Laura Woods is set to front the ITV coverage

The coverage will include hour-long weekly highlights shows on a Friday and three live matches - the Super Bowl and two of the season's three London Games.

Henry Hodgson, managing director for NFL UK said: "We have enjoyed seven fantastic years of NFL coverage on BBC TV and the time is right to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a new partnership with ITV."

