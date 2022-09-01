Hoda Kotb's swimsuit-clad polar plunge sends co-host Jenna Bush Hager into a 'tizzy' The Today co-hosts stripped down for a very cold swim

It's been months since Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager braved the cold for a polar plunge - but the mom-of-three still can't get over her co-host's weak efforts.

The duo's chilly antics were captured for a segment on the Today show when they stripped down to their swimsuits and dashed into the freezing cold water.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb's difficult career goodbye revealed

While Jenna went all out and dived into the water, submerging her body, Hoda simply ran in, bent over and dipped the top of her head into the waves, before making a swift exit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's polar plunge sparks fun debate on Jimmy Fallon

And it turns out, Jenna is still mulling over the moment in her mind because the Hoda & Jenna show's Instagram replayed it with a hilarious caption.

Alongside the clip of Hoda, barely getting wet, they wrote: "Summer temperatures continue to soar, and we’re cooling off by remembering the #polarplunge that still has @jennabhager in a tizzy."

MORE: Hoda Kotb surprises Jenna Bush Hager with worrying confession about her eyesight

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air by missed opportunity with co-star

Fans concurred that Hoda's dash hardly constituated a plunge and made cheeky comments and added crying with laughter emojis.

Jenna was thoroughly unimpressed with Hoda's efforts

It's not the first time the moment has caused a little debate between Today co-hosts. Earlier this year, Hoda and Savannah Guthrie were on the late night show together and delighted the audience with their fun joint interview.

MORE: Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts' remarks from co-star

MORE: Savannah Guthrie leaves her co-stars baffled with latest career move on Today

When the cold water swim was brought up Hoda quickly became defensive and said: "It was 16 degrees and freezing. Jenna and I were in bathing suits. We had to go into the ocean. Okay."

Fans admitted Jenna's efforts were far more hardcore than Hoda's

Viewers were then treated to the full video of Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager stripping down to their swimsuits to run full pelt into the ice-cold ocean.

"Savannah told her she looked like she was dipping her head into a bowl of guacamole," and Hoda looked horrified.

She then asked the audience what they thought of her efforts and if it constituted a polar plunge.

Unfortunately, they sided with Savannah and Hoda threw her hands jokingly into the air.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.