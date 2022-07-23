Hoda Kotb's temporary replacement on Today leaves fans in hysterics The TV host has been presenting with Jenna Bush Hager since 2019

Hoda Kotb took a break from her hosting duties this week and her stand-in on Today's Hoda & Jenna, left fans saying the same thing.

While Hoda stepped away on Thursday, Jenna presented with Justin Sylvester, who has swiftly become a fan favorite with Today viewers.

His recent interaction with the mom-of-three in Hoda's absence was uploaded to the show's Instagram and immediately had fans in hysterics.

Jenna had a hilarious exchange with Justin Sylvester who was standing in for Hoda

During the segment, Jenna was discussing 'U Up?' texts which are often sent to ask if someone is awake, to suggest a middle-of-the-night encounter.

However, Jenna explained that once you have children the term takes on a very different meaning.

She described how children will shout out for their parents in the night which results in one rolling over and waking the other to say, 'You... Up!!!'

Hoda and Jenna's show is a firm favorite with their viewers

Justin had the audience laughing as he told Jenna he would just feign sleep and let the other person deal with it.

Fans commented on the Instagram clip and wrote: "I love it when Justin cohosts. He should do it more often. Love him," and another added: "The way Justin has a moment of panic and then relief and then, pretend like you’re dead - I am in STITCHES," and a third said: "They are hilarious together."

Many more wondered why he doesn't stand in more often and said their chemistry was brilliant.

Michelle Buteau often stands in for Hoda when she's absent

But Hoda and Jenna's loyal fans don't like seeing them split up too often as they find the friends a constant source of entertainment too.

The two are incredibly close both on-screen and off, with Jenna recently opening up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO!.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

