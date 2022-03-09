Savannah Guthrie leaves her co-stars baffled with latest career move on Today The NBC News star has a legion of fans

Savannah Guthrie had an unexpected career moment mid-week after launching a brand-new show with her co-stars.

The Today star is fronting a new segment on the NBC News show called Starting from Scratch, which will see her learn the ropes in the kitchen.

Renowned among her followers and co-stars as somebody who finds cooking challenging, Savannah's co-stars found the new cooking show highly amusing!

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares rare glimpse into family life at home

Her co-star Carson Daly told viewers: "If you've watched us over the years you will have noticed probably pretty easily that Savannah, our friend here, is pretty challenged when it comes to certain cooking."

The mom-of-two went on to give more details of her new show, explaining: "Over the last few months I've been filming a cooking show that I can't even say without laughing. It's called Starting from Scratch and I'm doing the slicing, the dicing, and we have culinary icons helping us."

Chef Elizabeth Heiskell was the first to sign up, as she heled Savannah make the perfect grilled cheese. In a preview of the first episode, Savannah told viewers: "I actually don't know the first thing about how to cook!"

Savannah Guthrie is fronting a new show on Today called Starting from Scratch

As her co-stars watched the preview, Carson teased his friend: "Good job with your grilled cheese Savannah," as she replied: "I'm already not getting support!"

Despite the teasing from her colleagues, the journalist received plenty of support from her fans watching. "Bravo, you did good!" one wrote in the comments, while another responded: "Culinary queen!" A third added: "We are so here for this!" A fourth remarked: "I'm a bad cook so I hope to get better with you."

The Today star revealed her children would be happy about her new cooking skills too!

in the preview of the new show, Savannah also revealed that her children would be happy with some of the things she was learning to cook.

The star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah is a much-loved member of the Today show

The TV favorite loves nothing more than being a mom and lives in a beautiful home in New York. During the pandemic, she spent the majority of the time working from home that she could spend maximum time with her kids.

