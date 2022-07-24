Hoda Kotb is left disgusted by unconventional cocktail during hilarious segment with Jenna Bush Hager The Today family have so much fun on set!

Hoda Kotb isn't afraid to try new things and working on Today means she's often doing just that.

And on Friday's Fourth Hour of the show, Hoda and her co-star Jenna Bush Hager braved a rather unconventional new cocktail recipe involving cheese - and it's safe to say it didn't go down well with the mother-of-two.

The pair told viewers about a new cocktail called the Veltini - a Velveeta martini. The concoction contained Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine, vermouth and a molten cheese rim.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb's family life - all you need to know

Jenna was the first to try it, telling Hoda: "This is how much I love you," as she reminded the audience that last Friday Hoda took a sip of spicy rose wine infused with jalapeno peppers, predicting that her co-star wouldn't like it.

"I'm happy to take one for the team this week... I love queso!" she said.

Whie Jenna didn't mind the concoction, resulting in Hoda being brave enough to try it, the 57-year-old was not impressed.

We don't all have to like the same things, and that's fine. https://t.co/nbbAwkLn7Q. — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 22, 2022

Hoda Kotb wasn't impressed as she tried out a new unconventional cocktail recipe

"Yuck!" she said as she tasted it, physically repulsed, before telling Jenna as she asked her if she liked it: "No girl, no!"

She added: "If you love olives and watery Velveeta, I think it's good."

Hoda and Jenna often have fun on set together and the Read with Jenna star previously told HELLO! what it's really like to work with her co-star during the Fourth Hour segment.

Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager often try new things out on the show

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Jenna is also close with Savannah Guthrie, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like, 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Hoda and Jenna get on great both on and off screen

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is a mom to young children and working with fellow working parents is also a blessing.

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

