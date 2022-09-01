All Creatures Great and Small season 3 trailer teases wedding as WWII looms We can’t wait to return to the Yorkshire Dales!

If there’s some show that we can absolutely class as a comfort watch, it is Channel 5’s charming All Creatures Great and Small. The hit show is finally back for a third season - and fans won’t have too long to wait as it will be airing on Thursday 15 September. We don’t know about you, but we’re cancelling all plans and popping the kettle on!

So what can we expect from the adaptation of James Herriot’s bestselling books? The official synopsis reads: "Series three begins in spring 1939. Some big changes are happening at Skeldale and everyone has to learn how to adjust. James enters into a new stage of his life with Helen and at the practice, where Tristan is now also a qualified vet.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for season three here!

"After being made joint business partner by Siegfried, James pushes to take on more responsibility via the Ministry of Agriculture’s new bovine TB testing scheme, but its unexpected challenges risk pushing him to breaking point. As a potential Second World War looms, all of our Skeldale family have to consider their purpose in Darrowby and beyond."

We love this pair!

The series will see Nicholas Ralph return as James Herriot, while Samuel West will once again reprise his role as Siegfried Farnon alongside Callum Woodhouse as Tristan, and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Ready for a wedding?

The teaser trailer hints at the beginning of World War II, with James struggling to come to terms with remaining in Yorkshire while young men all over the country sign up to join the army. The new clip also teases a wedding with James and Helen finally tying the knot - and we can’t wait to find out what else is in store!

