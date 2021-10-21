All Creatures Great and Small showrunner reveals when show will end Hopefully the answer is 'never'!

All Creatures Great and Small showrunner has opened up about when we might expect the beloved show will end – not that we ever want it to!

Chatting to Radio Times, Ben Vanstone explained: "I think that when we started the show, we had in mind arcs for these characters that took them across a number of series. Initially, it was kind of four series. But everything in this show plays out slower than you think it would.

"I think in other shows, you sort of risk the need to have more stories and more action and more things happening, but with our show, it’s the antithesis of that. We kind of give everything time." He added that there was "plenty more to come", so we're not going to be too worried yet!

The show is currently airing season two on Channel 4, and actor Samuel West, who plays Siegfried, has been revealing plenty of behind-the-scenes info about the show – including how he broke his Achilles tendon on the last day of shooting!

The show was thought to last for four seasons

Sharing a snap of himself in cricket gear, he tweeted: "W G Grace rides again. Siegfried in cricket mode for the annual Darrowby match (another pic from our producer James Dean) In case you thought Siegfried played a little less cricket than expected tonight, may I introduce our newest cast member… I broke my Achilles’ tendon on the last day of shooting. And that’s a wrap."

His fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Oh dear hope it heals quickly! Must say great series 2 have loved it thank you! Please say there’s a Christmas special!" Another added: "Ouch! Someone told me that there’s a very loud snap when an Achilles’ tendon breaks. Hope it heels quickly. Really enjoying @AllCreaturesTV . Wonderful storylines and actors (and scenery!). Love it even more than the original."

