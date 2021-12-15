All Creatures Great and Small teases romance for Tristan in Christmas special We are so excited!

We are returning to Skeldale House this Christmas for the All Creatures Great and Small special - and we can't wait!

Channel 5 gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from the festive episode with a new trailer, which teases romance for Siegfried's mischievous younger brother Tristan.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special trailer

In the trailer, Tristan can be seen standing by the bar in the local pub when barmaid Maggie says: "I see you've got your mistletoe then?" Tristan replies: "Oh, you know me."

The next shot shows the pair sharing a kiss at Skeldale House, which Tristan has decorated with mistletoe.

The new clip also teases a festive mix-up between James and Helen, who both assume the other will be having Christmas lunch at their respective homes.

In the trailer, James is visiting Helen's farm and after Jenny tells him to wear loose trousers on Christmas Day, James says: "I didn't realise you'd be inviting me to Christmas lunch," to which Jenny replies, "Where did you think we'd be?" James responds: "Skeldale House."

Tristan will enjoy some festive romance in the Christmas special

Despite the two characters becoming engaged at the end of season two, the Christmas special won't see the pair getting married. Callum Woodhouse, who plays Tristan, told RadioTimes.com that the wedding would take place in series three, despite what viewers might have expected.

"I was thinking they might have expected [the wedding] as well, to be honest,” he said. "I quite like the idea that it’s not straight into the wedding. It’d be quite nice for that to be, you know – if we are lucky enough to get a series three, then that’s going to be one of the things that happens."

The series showrunner confirmed a third series of the drama back in October.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm on Channel 5.

