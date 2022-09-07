Monty Don delights fans with major news about upcoming Gardeners' World episode The green-fingered host took to Twitter

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has shared a major update on the popular BBC show - and fans will be delighted!

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the green-fingered presenter revealed that filming had commenced at his sprawling Longmeadow garden following a three-week break from the programme.

He wrote: "Filming in the garden today after three-week hiatus - no rain but big storm last night and the parched garden positively perky: like going to the dentist and finding all traces of toothache disappeared."

Fans were quick to express their joy in the comments section, with one person writing: "What a gift! Can hardly wait, as you've been greatly missed," while another added: "I've missed you, Monty."

A third viewer commented: "We've missed your particular, 'Hello' Monty, so looking forward to next week's GW."

The 67-year-old recently spoke out about the one thing he doesn't like about the beloved gardening show in his regular column in Gardeners' World Magazine.

He explained that there is a "small but vociferous" part of his BBC audience, which he calls the "gardening mafia", who "loudly disapproves if anything is shown or done in a way that differs from their own".

"We used to be self-conscious about placating this 'gardening mafia', but not anymore. They are welcome, but Gardeners' World is not aimed exclusively at or for them," he said, adding that the programme now attracts a younger generation of people who "may never get their own home" but still love "growing things . . . every bit as much as the owner of a proudly maintained garden".

He finished by writing: "I think the answer is that Gardeners' World obviously has to be entertaining and informative. I see it as my own mission to inspire and encourage those starting out on the rich experience of making a garden or growing things.

"If Gardeners' World can help shape, inspire and inform your future — rather than shoring up your past — then we are hitting the right mark."

