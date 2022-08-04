Gardeners' World star Monty Don announces new projects away from beloved BBC show

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has announced that he has two new gardening shows in the works - and fans are delighted!

The 67-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he had been given the "green light" for one programme on Spanish gardens, to be released next year, and another on UK gardens.

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden transformation

He wrote: "Just had the green light for two new series for the BBC - one on Spanish gardens next year and another biggie on UK gardens, to be filmed across next two years - alongside GW of course.

"Same team that made Adriatic, Japanese, American, French, Paradise etc. Very exciting."

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Wow! I'm really looking forward to the series on Spanish gardens. That's something that's never been done before," while another added: "Congratulations looking forward to seeing them. Don't work too hard."

A third commented: "Great news, particularly interested in Spanish gardens and how they cope with heat/dryness. Bit like Worcestershire right now!" while another tweeted: "Super news. For the one on UK gardens, I will be very happy to let you come to ours and work your magic!"

Monty is set to host two new gardening shows

This isn't the first time that Monty has launched a new show away from Gardeners' World. Back in 2006, he hosted a programme titled Growing Out of Trouble, which saw the horticulturist set up a six-acre smallholding in Herefordshire so a group of young drug offenders could work the land.

Since then, he has fronted several shows that have seen him explore a multitude of gardens across the globe, including Around the World in 80 Gardens, Monty Don's Italian Gardens, Monty Don's French Gardens and Monty Don's Paradise Gardens.

His most recent series, Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens, aired earlier this year and saw the presenter travel the Adriatic coast, exploring gardens in Venice, Croatia and Greece.

