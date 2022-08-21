Gardeners' World star Monty Don wows fans with incredible Longmeadow transformation The presenter has been busy working on his land

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has wowed fans with photos of the incredible transformation of his sprawling Longmeadow garden spanning 20 years.

Sharing a snap of what his garden looks like now, filled with greenery and tall hedges which surround a charming seating area, alongside a picture from 20 years ago, the green-fingered presenter wrote the caption: "20 years apart…"

The second photo shows the garden looking completely different, with the hedges still blooming. Fans were quick to point out the huge change, with one person writing: "So beautiful now! What a difference" while another added: "What a difference all your hard work and devotion has made, so beautiful."

A third fan commented: "Lots of gardening in between these years!"

The amazing snap comes just days after the 67-year-old revealed the one thing he doesn't like about the popular BBC show.

Writing in his regular column in the Gardeners' World Magazine, Monty said that there is a "small but vociferous" part of his BBC audience, which he calls the "gardening mafia", who "loudly disapproves if anything is shown or done in a way that differs from their own".

Monty shared a throwback snap showing Longmeadow from 20 years ago

He went on to explain that the show is now aiming to cater to a younger audience. "We used to be self-conscious about placating this 'gardening mafia', but not any more. They are welcome, but Gardeners' World is not aimed exclusively at or for them," he said, adding that the programme now attracts a younger generation of people who "may never get their own home" but still love "growing things . . . every bit as much as the owner of a proudly maintained garden".

He finished by writing: "I think the answer is that Gardeners' World obviously has to be entertaining and informative. I see it as my own mission to inspire and encourage those starting out on the rich experience of making a garden or growing things.

Longmeadow looked glorious in Monty's new photo

"If Gardeners' World can help shape, inspire and inform your future — rather than shoring up your past — then we are hitting the right mark."

