Monty Don is adored for his regular role on BBC Two programme Gardeners' World. Audiences have come to rely on the broadcaster for his knowledge and expertise on horticulture, as well as his friendly face on the comforting programme.

The TV presenter took to social media recently to share with his followers a "new" announcement regarding the start of a new season. Posting on Twitter, Monty shared a photo alongside his beloved dog, Nellie, as he informed his fans about his recent updates on his website to celebrate ringing in a new month.

"A new month begins with a new gardening season and a new blog," he said, adding: "Original photos and masses of tips and ideas for your September garden - all at montydon.com, photo @marshaarnold."

Fans were quick to reply to Monty's tweet. One person wrote: "This one is a corker. Excellent tips as always & glad to hear you 2 are doing another book together. Your photos, Monty, are especially vibrant & soul feeding. I simply want to fall into any of them."

Monty shared the update on Twitter

Others were loving the accompanying photo of Monty with Nellie. One said: "What a wonderful photo, we really don't deserve dogs." As another tweeted: "Beautiful photo."

According to TV Guide, Monty won't be making an appearance on Friday's edition of the show, however, viewers can look forward to seeing Adam Frost and Advolly Richmond on their screens.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "Adam and Advolly celebrate the horticultural genius of William Robinson in the gardens of his former home, Gravetye Manor in Sussex.

Monty is adored for his role on Gardeners' World

"Fresh off the back of her success at Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, Sue Kent gives her own garden some TLC and creates a special container display using small pots."

Meanwhile, away from the show, Monty has no doubt been busy spending time in his garden over the summer with his family. In August, the 67-year-old shared the news he had welcomed another grandchild!

He shared the happy news with his followers, who were quick to share well-wishes. "I acquired another grandson yesterday," he tweeted on Thursday morning, adding: "Everyone very happy."

