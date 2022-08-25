Gardeners' World's Monty Don melts fans' hearts with adorable throwback photo

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has delighted his fans with an adorable throwback snap of his beloved dog Nellie.

Sharing a photo of the golden retriever sitting with her paws placed on a laptop keyboard, the green-fingered presenter wrote on Twitter: "Stumbled on this picture of Nellie beginning her masterpiece. Seven years on, still to be completed…"

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden transformation

Fans were quick to respond to the humorous caption, with one person writing: "Genius takes time," while another commented: "Awwh bless her!! That is just the cutest!!"

A third fan added: "Gorgeous Nellie. What a lovely picture of a beautiful girl."

Monty is a well-known dog lover and often posts snaps of his gorgeous pet pooches, Nell and Yorkshire terrier Patti, to his social media pages.

Fans of the BBC host will remember that his dog Nigel sadly passed away in 2020 and in February the following year, Monty shared a photo of a large commemorative terracotta he had been gifted which had Nigel's name engraved on it. He also shared a snap of Nigel with Nellie, writing in the caption: "Found this from last year. They made a good pair. Miss the old chap."

Monty delighted his followers with an adorable throwback snap of Nellie

Monty's throwback photo comes just days after he wowed fans with an amazing transformation post which showed his sprawling Longmeadow garden 20 years apart.

Sharing a snap of what his garden looks like now, filled with greenery and tall hedges which surround a charming seating area, alongside a picture from two decades ago, the 67-year-old wrote: "20 years apart…"

Monty recently wowed fans with a stunning picture of Longmeadow

The second photo showed Monty's garden looking completely different, with small hedges still blooming. Fans were quick to comment on the huge change, with one person writing: "What a difference all your hard work and devotion has made, so beautiful," while another added: "Lots of gardening in between these years!"

A third fan commented: "So beautiful now! What a difference."

