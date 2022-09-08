9-1-1 season six trailer drops and it's going to get emotional 9-1-1 returns on 19 September

Fox has dropped the first major trailer for 9-1-1 season six - and we're in for a ride.

The sixth season will kick off on 19 September and the new trailer reveals that it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster, as we see Sergeant Athena Grant calling out for her husband Captain Bobby Nash, firefighter Howard Han caugth up in a police chase, and Evan 'Buck' Buckley being hit by a car.

WATCH: Fox drops 9-1-1 season six trailer

"U BETTER LET THEM BE HAPPY THIS SEASON !!!" tweeted one fan as another shared: "Oh my god… PLEASE LET BOBBY BE OKAY."

"DID I JUST GET FULL BODY CHILLS!?? YES- YES I DID," added another.

A short teaser earlier this month revealed the premiere's major disaster will involve a blimp at a soccer game. In that clip, a packed-out open-air soccer stadium is plunged into panic as a fiery blimp approaches it, signalling imminent disaster.

"And welcome to another record crowd at CalAir Stadium. Tonight's contest is going to be worth the wait," a sportscaster says before the shadow of the blimp appears over the soccer field. "Hold on... What's that?"

Angela Bassett and Peter Krause will return

The show is known for its crazy catastrophes but executive producer Kristen Reidel has promised that as well as keeping the show's wild injuries, season six will have a focus on getting "back to basics" and "having fun" with the characters.

"Season six we want to go back to basics, which is a little of what we did in the back half of season five. We want to have more fun with the characters - we didn't get to really do that this year," she told HELLO!

"Also, I think I'd like to see us mixing it up and not alway having Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) together; let's do some stories with Chimney and Eddie! That's the hope for next season to just mix it up, and have fun with our people."

Jennifer Love Hewitt will also return

Season six will see the main cast return, with Angela Bassett as Sergeant Athena Grant, Peter Kraus as Captain Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz.

Also returning are Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.