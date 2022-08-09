9-1-1 drops truly terrifying season six teaser trailer - and fans are freaking out Is this the 118's biggest challenge yet?

With just over a month to go until new episodes of 9-1-1 land on screens, FOX has unveiled a teaser trailer for the first responder drama's upcoming sixth season - and it seems that the 118 team will be dealing with their biggest disaster yet!

The series has become known over the years for delivering truly terrifying season openers. Previous seasons have kicked off with earthquakes, tsunamis and even zoo animals on the loose, but this time, catastrophe is coming from above. Check out the teaser below…

WATCH: FOX drops truly terrifying teaser trailer for 9-1-1 season six

In the clip, a packed-out open-air soccer stadium is plunged into panic as a fiery blimp approaches it, signalling imminent disaster. "And welcome to another record crowd at CalAir Stadium. Tonight's contest is going to be worth the wait," a sportscaster says before the shadow of the blimp appears over the soccer field. "Hold on... What's that?"

"Oh my God! I think we need a break everyone -" he continues before his voice cuts out, the stadium lights shatter and chaos erupts from the crowd.

Is this the 118's biggest challenge yet?

Fans couldn't contain their excitement for the new season and took to Twitter in their droves to discuss the teasers. One said: "I'm really excited for the idea of a major emergency in a stadium like this. The potential for isolated chaos where the episode focuses on one location sounds so good. #911onFOX."

9-1-1 season six is set to begin on September 19 at 8pm ET

Another added: "Blimp crash? Okay. Season 6 here we go! #911onFOX," and a third wrote: "SEASON 6 IS GONNA BE SO EPIC OH MY GOD #911onFOX."

9-1-1 season six is set to begin on September 19 at 8pm ET and will see all the main cast return. That means that Angela Bassett will be back as the incomparable Athena Grant, Peter Kraus as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz.

Also returning are Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

