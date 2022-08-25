911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein shares exciting first look at season four We’re so excited to find out what happens in 911: Lone Star season four

911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein has treated us to a first look at prepping for season four - and we’re so excited for the show to be back! The star, who plays TK Strand in the hit show, shared a tour of the costume fitting, captioning the clip: "1st fitting on season 4!"

He skimmed over the headshots of the cast, settling on the dog, Ben AKA Buttercup. Adorable! He also shared a snap of himself in character as TK in chinos and a dark shirt while posing in the costume department.

The first three seasons of the show were released in January, so we think season four will certainly be following suit!

Speaking about TK and Carlos’ engagement - and confirming that there will be a wedding in season four, showrunner Tim Minear told HELLO!: "The manner it happens is very TK, very spur of the moment, but the things that his father said to him and all the stuff he has been through in the last year, and what he and Carlos have been through, I think TK needed to step forward and Carlos needed to step back a little bit.

"They both weren't ready and in particular Carlos wasn't sure about TK given how flighty he was at the beginning of the season in breaking up with him. But by the time we get to this proposal they are both in a great space."

Chatting about listening to the fandom, he added: "There are different pockets of fandom and if you listen strictly to one pocket you are going to end up betraying the story on some level. I have had the studio do some deep dive research so I can get a better picture of what the entire audience values - and mostly it's the same things, but it was not reflective of what you see on social media."

