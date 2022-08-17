911: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe’s two sons troll him in new Insta snaps - and it is hilarious Rob Lowe is never safe when sharing snaps!

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe has a great relationship with his sons, Matthew and Johnny, and the pair never hesitate to teach their dad on social media! The pair both cheekily mocked their dad’s last couple of Instagram posts, and they are hilarious!

In one snap, Rob shared a snap of himself sticking his leg out side-by-side with the infamous Angelina Jolie leg pose, writing: "Who did it better?? #leggy" to which Johnny replied: "Why did you start using Instagram freely again? Go back to the podcast posts."

WATCH: Rob Lowe shared clip of workout

In another post, Rob is posing while looking at his phone next to a beautiful car, and captioned the post: "Typical Thursday.. work hard, play hard. #StrutLife." Matthew replied: "Pretty sure you are trying to figure out how to make your font on your phone larger," while Johnny added: "Man you are just so relatable."

Johnny actually works as a writer on 911: Lone Star, in which Rob stars as Owen Strand. Speaking about the gig, he told ET: "It's rare you get to be best friends [with someone] and also look up to someone and, you know, we work in the same industry, so I get to not only look up to him on an emotional level but also a career level, which is amazing for me."

Rob's son Matthew also joined in on the fun

Rob’s brother Chad also works on the show, and the actor explained: "I’m so happy and proud and it makes coming to work even more fun than it usually is… We can have a full conversation about a scene or a sequence and I'll forget that it's my son and I'll forget that it's my brother and I'll be like, 'Man, those guys really knew what the hell they were doing!'"

