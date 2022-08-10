911: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein shares amazing talent in new clip Did you know Ronen also does this?

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein is a man of many talents, and recently shared one of his passion projects on Instagram - with a Stranger Things twist!

The actor, who plays TK Strand in the hit show, has clearly meant some of the show’s hiatus working on his music with his band, Nights in Stereo, and he shared a clip from Stranger Things of Max being saved by her favourite song, only with the song changed to their song Underwater, which they released back in May.

WATCH: Ronen shared a clip of his band's amazing music

He captioned the clip: This is brilliant ! Thank you @xthetic.studios #NightsinStereo." His fans were loving it, with one writing: "True though if that happened to me that’d be the song to save me," while another added: "Nights in Stereo would save me from Vecna."

Chatting about forming band to Pop Culturist, Ronen said: "Jonny and Rodrigo have known each other for over ten years. They’ve been playing in bands their whole lives and making music together for a while. They’ve lived together in the past. I’m newer to the picture. I lived with Jonny in 2017.

"It wasn’t until 2020, the summer when everybody was locked down, that Jonny and I started messing around with music, literally in his living room. He’s too humble to say this about himself, but Jonny is a master musician. He was messing around and had this song. I came over one day and was like, 'Hey, do you mind if I write down some lyrics or sing?' That’s how it started."

He added: "We’re very transparent and honest. We’re still able to have fun and know that what we’re doing is making music. It’s not heart surgery. We go into it with a lot of ease, a lot of fun, and a lot of creative openness. That’s why the music comes out smoothly. Hopefully, it stays that way. I think it will."

