Gardeners' World star Monty Don delights fans as he welcomes new family member

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has welcomed a new addition to his family - and fans are delighted!

Taking to his social media accounts, the green-fingered presenter revealed that an adorable new puppy will be joining the Don clan next week.

Sharing a sweet picture of him cradling the gorgeous Golden Retriever on Instagram, he wrote the caption: "On a day when we are sharing a deep sense of sadness and loss, I went to choose the new bright innocent and irresistibly charming member of our family, replacing Nigel. He will be joining us next week. I haven't told Nellie or Patti yet…"

Fans were quick to react to the joyous news in the comments section, which came just a day after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away.

One person wrote: "Welcome beautiful little one. You have big paws to follow. Nigel's spirit will be with you, always guiding you, coming through your whole family at Long Meadow," while another added: "Oh how precious and the little one will make an excellent addition to the Longmeadow family team I'm sure! Look forward to seeing him."

Monty is set to welcome a new puppy into his family home

A third fan commented: "Oh we need some good news today and this, very definitely, is it."

Another viewer of the popular BBC gardening show took to Twitter to guess the name of the new pup, writing: "Gorgeous! Nelson? Noah? Assuming it's a boy and the N initial is still relevant. That pup has no idea what a fabulous life it has ahead!"

Monty was quick to respond, tweeting: "You are in the right area. The jury is still out but an 'N' will certainly feature...."

The new addition to the family comes two years after the 67-year-old's beloved dog Nigel sadly passed away after suddenly falling ill. Paying tribute to his "old friend" on social media following his death, Monty revealed that Nigel was "happy, healthy and his usual calm, lovely self" right up until the end.

