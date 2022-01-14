The Witcher: everything we know about season three so far Henry Cavill leads the cast of the hit fantasy series

Toss a coin to your Witcher! Following the release of season two, The Witcher has become one of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix - and for good reason!

MORE: The Witcher: Blood Origin releases teaser trailer - and there's a new star you'll definitely recognise

The series, starring Henry Cavill, is loved by audiences for its epic battle scenes, steamy love triangle and general high-fantasy drama. But will the show be back for more episodes? Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched The Witcher season two?

Will there be a season three of The Witcher?

Yes! Way before season two of the fantasy series landed on Netflix, it was announced that season three was in the works. The announcement came as part of Netflix's TUDUM event in September 2021, where it was also revealed that the Witcherverse is expanding.

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Netflix's The Witcher look like out of costume

MORE: The Witcher fans share confusion over major character change in season two

"We can officially announce The Witcher Season three, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher," a statement on the official Twitter account read.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

However, speaking in December 2021, creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that season three is still very much in its early stages and may not begin filming for a while. "The creative process is now really just starting," she told TechRadar. "We have the scripts, and now we'll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it's the perfect season."

What will happen in The Witcher season three?

It's been confirmed that season three will be based on The Time of Contempt, the second book in the original The Witcher saga by Andrzej Sapkowski. As readers will know, the instalment sees Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt journey to Aretuza so that Ciri can master her magic, but it's also been teased that there will also be some "dark" moments in the new episodes.

Season three will see Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt journey to Aretuza

"In season three, we're introducing the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard," creator Lauren told Polygon. "And they don't come off so great. It's a pretty sort of harsh, dark storyline."

Who will star in The Witcher season three?

Henry Cavill will obviously be back as monster-hunter for hire Geralt, alongside many other familiar faces, including Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as Jaskier. In addition, MyAnna Buring, Anna Shaffer, Eamon Farren and Kim Bodnia are also expected to reprise their roles.

Many of the the stars of season two are expected to return

As for any new stars, nothing's been confirmed yet, but given that season two introduced a whole host of new characters, we wouldn't be surprised to see a few new faces in the cast line-up.

MORE: 22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

When will The Witcher season three be released?

Given that filming is yet to begin, it seems we've still got a while to wait. However, it's worth keeping in mind that The Witcher season two arrived almost two years after the first set of episodes - and those episodes were being made at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. It seems possible then that we could be sitting down to watch season three at some point in 2023.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox