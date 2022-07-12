The Witcher adds six new cast members to season three Filming for season three of the Netflix fantasy drama is underway

When hit Netflix drama The Witcher returns to screens later this year, viewers can expect to see a few new faces alongside everyone's favourite monster hunter for hire played by Henry Cavill.

According to fansite Redanian Intelligence , Ryan Hayes, Michalina Olszanska, Kate Winter, Martyn Ellis, Harvey Quinn, and Poppy Almond have all joined the cast of season three. Find out more below...

Ryan, who has previously starred in Carnival Row and British soap Emmerdale, will take on the role of mage Artaud Terranova, while Polish actress Michalina, Drifters actor Harvey and newcomer Poppy are set to portray a fellow mage whose identities have not yet been revealed.

As fans of the Andrzej Sapkowski books that the show is based will no doubt already know, the mages are members of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and have several clashes with Ciri, played by Freya Allan.

Filming for season three of the Netflix fantasy drama kicked off earlier this year

Martyn, whose many TV credits include Why Didn't They Ask Evans? and The Last Kingdom and Australian actress Kate will play two newly created characters for the show by the name of Barker and Putney, respectively.

They join the likes of previously announced recurring cast members Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner, Meng'er Zhang, and Christelle Elwin for the new episodes, which will hopefully land on screens sometime later this year.

The synopsis for season three reads: "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

