Meet all the new cast members of Fate: The Winx Saga season two

Fate: The Winx Saga season two has finally landed on Netflix and we can't wait to see what the new episodes have in store for Bloom and her friends at Alfea!

However, viewers can look forward to seeing a handful of new faces around the magical boarding school located in Otherworld as several new stars have joined the show's incredible cast. Keep reading to find out all about the new stars, including where you might recognise them from…

Rosalind – Miranda Richardson

As fans may recall, season one ended with a huge cliffhanger that saw Bloom's mentor figure, Headmistress Dowling, played by Eve Best, murdered by longtime rival Rosalind. The new season opens with Rosalind taking over Alfea after covering up her crimes.

While Lesley Sharp - most recently seen in crime thriller Before We Die - played the character in season one, two-time Academy Award nominee Miranda Richardson has taken over the role for season two. The 64-year-old actress will be most remembered for playing Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She also starred in Sleepy Hollow alongside Johnny Depp and has appeared in Made in Dagenham, Good Omens and Blackadder.

Flora – Paulina Chávez

Flora was one of the most popular characters in the original animated series of Winx Club, and has finally been introduced in the live-action remake after the show's first season faced criticism of "whitewashing" from fans after the Latina fairy was seemingly replaced by a newly created character called Terra.

Opening up about the role to Distractify, Pauline described Flora as "very confident, well-traveled, and at ease in any situation," and added that both she and her Fate: The Winx Saga character are both "feisty." Before being cast in the Netflix adaptation, Paulina starred in The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

Sebastian – Éanna Hardwicke

Sebastian is an old acquaintance of Alfea and he has a history with Rosalind as well as her predecessor, Headmistress Dowling, and viewers will meet him for the first time in Blackbridge, the local village outside of the magical boarding school.

Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke is best known for playing Rob, one of Connell's school friends in Normal People - and that isn't his only link to the Sally Rooney universe! He is also said to be dating Alison Oliver from Conversations with Friends.

Grey – Brandon Grace

Grey is one of the new Specialists at Alfea and he shares Aisha's passion for swimming - and viewers will be pleased to hear that the pair kick it off in the new season and things soon turn romantic. Grey is played by Brandon Grace, who recently graduated from the Guildhall School of acting, meaning that Fate: The Winx Saga is his first television credit.

Professor Ben Harvey – Daniel Betts

Like Rosalind, Professor Ben Harvey has also been recast for season two. Terra and Sam's father and the school's botany teacher was previously played by Alex Macqueen, but Daniel Betts will be playing him in the new episodes. Fans may recognise the actor from his role as Sergeant Morris in Sex Education, Hinscliffe in Gentleman Jack and Prince Ernst von Hannover in The Crown.

