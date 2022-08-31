7 most exciting new shows coming to Netflix in September 2022 We’re ready to settle down for some Autumnal viewing!

There's nothing like a lovely autumnal TV watching session! Now that the weather is getting a little less sweltering and the evenings are becoming a tiny bit longer, we're so ready to settle in with a cup of tea and check out these top picks from Netflix. Whether you love true-crime or cheesy romance, there's something for everyone...

Devil in Ohio - 2 September

Starring Bones very own Emily Deschanel, the story follows hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis who shelters a mysterious cult escapee, only for her world to be turned upside down as the girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

You’re Nothing Special - 2 September

Unhappy with her life, Amaia is forced to leave Barcelona to go live in her mother's village, where nothing ever happens. However, things take an enchanting twist when she discovers that she may have inherited the powers of her grandmother: a woman she never met, who had the reputation of being a witch.

Narco-Saints - 9 September

The upcoming series follows a man involved in a National Intelligence Service secret operation after being framed by a drug lord who controls South America Suriname under his thumb. Loved Narcos, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul? This has to be your next watch!

Cobra Kai - 9 September

The karate obsessed town is back! The synopsis reads: "Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season five finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

The Lørenskog Disappearance - 14 September

We’re seriously excited for this drama about Anne-Elisabeth Hagen, who mysteriously vanished from her home in 2018. The series centres around the investigators, journalists and lawyers who in the wake of the kidnapping look at theories, speculations and rumours.

The synopsis reads: "As the mystery remains stubbornly unsolved the characters will find out just how far they’re willing to go in their quest to find an answer. This series uncovers how susceptible we all are to constructing our own conclusions in the absence of a definitive truth."

Sins of Our Mother - 14 September

This true-crime documentary looks at Lori Vallow, who was known as a devoted mother of three before arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children. In the upcoming documentary, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice.

Fate: The Winx Saga - 16 September

The fairy saga is back! In season two, school’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling 'disappeared; and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows.

