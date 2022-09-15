Is Netflix's new Heartbreak High reboot worth the watch? The original series aired in the 1990s

Netflix's new drama, Heartbreak High, only landed on the streaming platform on Wednesday but has already caught the attention of many viewers - but is it worth watching? Find out what people have been saying…

The Australian series is a reboot of the 1994 show, which ran for two years on Network Ten before moving to ABC until its final episode in November 1999.

The new show follows teenager Amerie, who decides to create a mural exposing everyone's secret hook-ups at Harley High. This 'incest map' proves to be explosive, with Amerie's classmates not too pleased about having details of their sex lives uncovered. Now, the teen must do her best to save her friendships after being shunned by the whole school.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the coming-of-age drama, with one person writing: "Heartbreak High is amazing and so relatable and just too good, so glad to see an Aussie show on Netflix. I've been waiting for one for ages and I love it sm," while another added: "#HeartbreakHigh IS AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!! @netflix I need a season two announcement immediately!"

A third commented: "#HeartbreakHigh on @netflix is giving Euphoria meets Sex Education, but with an Aussie twist!"

Viewers praised the new reboot series

Viewers also applauded the show's representation of autism through the character of Quinni, who is played by an autistic actor in real life, Chloé Hayden.

One person tweeted: "Just watched #HeartbreakHigh and absolutely loved it. Especially with how it was real with the representation of young adults who are autistic. Because there's too much stigma out there and we need more people like @chloeshayden representing autistic women," while another added: "I just, I can't get over how good this representation is. This is so important. Quinni is going to change lives for the better."

Viewers praised the show's representation of autism

A third commented: "Watched #HeartbreakHigh and I'm just so happy to see an autistic character like Quinni."

