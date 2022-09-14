1899: Everything you need to know about Netflix's epic new drama This is not one to miss!

The first trailer for new Netflix mystery drama series 1899 has been released and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited!

MORE: The Witcher season three wraps filming with unexpected message from Henry Cavill

Created by the team behind the streaming service's critically acclaimed German sci-fi thriller, Dark, the show follows a group of European migrants whose journey to start a new life in New York turns into a nightmare when they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea. Curious to know more? Check out the first-look photos below and keep reading for all the info you need on 1899…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 1899 is the new series from the creators of German sci-fi thriller, Dark

What is 1899 about?

Unsurprisingly given its name, the eight-part drama is set in the year 1899 - the same year as Dark - but is set on a migrant steamship travelling from London to New York with a variety of European travellers on board.

MORE: 7 most exciting new shows coming to Netflix in September 2022

MORE: Bridgerton share new snap of Colin and Penelope as they tease season three

As the synopsis reads: "The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, [are] united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare."

Speaking about the series, showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar said: "What really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries. At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us. And how fear can be a trigger for the latter."

Who is in the cast of 1899?

The drama is set to feature a diverse and multilingual ensemble cast, all of whom will speak in their own respective mother tongues on screen.

Will you be watching 1899?

Leading the series is Emily Beecham who viewers might recognise from her roles in The Pursuit of Love, The Village and the Disney movie Cruella, while Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard, The Witcher's Maciej Musiał, The Nun star Jonas Bloquet and Endeavour actor Anton Lesser.

MORE: Yellowstone fans are making the same comment over major cast change in season five

When is 1899 going to be released?

1899 will premiere on Netflix sometime in late 2022. At the moment, there's not an official release date, but our best guess is that it will drop in October or November. We'll, of course, update this article as soon as we know more.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.