Sins of Our Mother viewers left shocked by upsetting Netflix documentary - here's why Spoilers ahead!

Netflix is known for having released some of the most shocking true crime documentaries in recent years, but its new series, Sins of Our Mother, tells a particularly chilling story which has left viewers shocked.

The new series focuses on the case of Lori Vallow, a mother accused of murdering her two children, JJ and Tylee, after apparently becoming brainwashed by a cult leader.

WATCH: The trailer for chilling new series, Sins of Our Mother

The three-parter, which features Lori's surviving son, Colby, reveals how the 49-year-old appeared to be the perfect mother before meeting religious preacher Chad Daybell, whom she went on to marry following the suspicious death of Chad's wife, Tammy.

After JJ's grandmother expressed her concern to the police after not seeing him for two weeks, Lori told the authorities that he was staying with family in Arizona. She then fled her home and managed to evade the police for three months with the help of her brother.

The authorities carried out a search of a storage locker owned by Lori, in which they found the children's clothing, bikes, and photographs.

Lori and Chad were then arrested in February 2020 before the remains of JJ, seven, and Tylee, 17, were found in a pet cemetery four months later in June.

Lori Vallow and her son, Colby

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the shocking series, with one person writing: "#SinsOfOurMother is really painful to watch," while another added: "This #SinsOfOurMother doc is INSANE."

A third person commented: "It's been a while since a doc made my mouth drop omg #SinsOfOurMother."

Other viewers were left in tears over the upsetting three-parter, with one person tweeting: "If anyone needs a good cry I recommend #SinsOfOurMother," while another added: "Ok #SinsOfOurMother was good. Definitely a tear-jerker. Trial still pending."

Sins of Our Mother is available to stream on Netflix.

