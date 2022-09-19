Will the TV schedule go back to normal following Queen's funeral? When will TV go back to regularly scheduled programming?

The nation has been in mourning since the Queen's death on Thursday 8 September, and said a final farewell to the beloved monarch during her funeral on Monday. To reflect the feelings of the nation, the TV schedule drastically changed over the last few days – but will it return to regularly scheduled programming from Tuesday? Find out here…

MORE: Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky comment about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's queue controversy

While the royal family will continue to observe seven more days of mourning following the monarch's funeral, TV schedules will indeed return to its usual programming. ITV has confirmed that Good Morning Britain will return from 6am to 9am and is set to be presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, and will be followed by Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's corgis watch as Queen's coffin goes past Windsor Castle

The evening schedule will see the return of Emmerdale and Coronation Street, with both episodes originally scheduled for Monday 19 September. Aidan Turner's popular series The Suspect will also air a day after it was scheduled to be released on Monday.

Crossfire is set to air on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the BBC will air Celebrity MasterChef as well as their latest drama, Crossfire. Starring Keeley Hawes, the story follows a woman whose life is ruined after a gunman attacks the hotel where she is holidaying with her family and friends.

MORE: Meet Kirsty Young's famous husband Nick Jones

MORE: 7 documentaries about the Queen and the royal family that are a must watch

Speaking about the role, Keeley told The Guardian: "It was the most gruelling project I’ve ever been part of. Just the weight of that horrible gun. It’s like picking up a weight in the morning and running around with it all day long, in the heat… It was a shock to my system."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.