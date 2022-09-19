House of the Dragon: viewers saying same thing about latest Westerosi wedding Warning, spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon

The world of Westeros has famously very little luck with weddings, whether you are Robb Stark or Joffrey Baratheon – and it looks like House of the Dragon is continuing Game of Thrones' legacy where a wedding without at least three deaths should be considered a very dull affair. Here's what viewers are saying about the hit show's latest episode…

In the episode, Princess Rhaenyra finally chooses a husband following a scandalous rendezvous with her uncle, Daemon. Rhaenyra settles on Laenor Velaryon, her cousin who she knows is gay, and the pair make the mutually beneficial agreement to allow each other their freedoms for the good of uniting their houses.

While this seems like a satisfying situation for all involved, there were certainly some people who were less than impressed by Rhaenyra's betrothal, namely her sworn protector turned lover Ser Criston Cole, who realises that Rhaenyra had no plans to abandon her position for him, despite him forsaking his vows for her. As a result, the wedding turns bloody as Laenor's partner Joffrey jokes about their situation to the knight, resulting in a very bloody affair as he murders Joffrey.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "They didn’t even let Laenor finish wailing like a widow, before dragging him to the altar with fresh blood on his face. I- #DemDragons #HouseOfTheDragon," while another person added: " And what did we learn? If you’re named Joffrey, stop going to weddings."

Another spoke about the shock of the moment, tweeting: "Maybe I'm daft or too optimistic but I honestly did not see Joffrey's conversation with Criston as petty or threatening. I really felt he was proposing an alliance since they were in the same boat. Which makes his murder even more horrifying and confusing." What did you make of the shocking moment?

