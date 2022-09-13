7 documentaries about the Queen and the royal family that are a must watch These are fascinating watches...

Following the sad news of Her Majesty the Queen's death, the nation and world is taking the time to mourn, reflect, and pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her selfless duty which spanned across her 70-year reign.

One way to reflect on her extraordinary life and dedication to her country and the Commonwealth is to watch fascinating films and documentaries about her role as Head of State. Fortunately, there are many that offer brilliant insight on the Queen both publicly and privately as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Here are some of our favourite documentaries about the Queen and the wider royal family…

WATCH: The trailer for the documentary film, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

A Tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

Available to watch on BBC iPlayer

After the sad news was announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen died "peacefully" at Balmoral on the afternoon of 8th September, 2022, the BBC uploaded their own tribute to the monarch. The 90-minute programme features interviews with her children, those who have worked with her and other public figures to provide an in-depth exploration of Queen Elizabeth II.

The BBC shared a moving tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

Princes of the Palace

Available to watch on Netflix

Princes of the Palace focuses specifically on the Princes in the royal family, from the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip, to her great-grandson and heir to the throne, Prince George. Royal biographers deep dive into the lives and legacies of the Princes and their duty within the royal family.

Princes Harry and William and King Charles are explored in Princes at the Palace

The Royal House of Windsor

Available to watch on Netflix

One of the more detailed documentary series about the royal family spanning a wide period is Netflix's The Royal House of Windsor. The first of the six episodes takes viewers all the way back to World War I, during which the royal family seeks to navigate the strenuous and tumultuous political climate. Not only that, but it also details Edward VIII's shock abdication, which results in King George VI taking the throne.

The documentary then jumps through history for the rest of the series, detailing the Queen's accession to the throne, as well as the marriage, and subsequent breakdown, of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The Royal House of Windsor explores decades of royal history

The Queen Unseen

Available to watch on ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer

The Queen Unseen was released on BBC and ITV following the sad announcement of Her Majesty's passing. The film seeks to show the person behind the crown. It features previously unseen home footage and newly digitised material to paint a picture of Elizabeth as who she was off-duty, a woman devoted to her family.

The Queen Unseen looks at the woman behind the crown

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty

Available to watch on Netflix

In addition to a public fascination towards the Queen, there has been fascination towards her sister, Princess Margaret. Love and Loyalty on Netflix details the relationship between the royal siblings and how it changed when Elizabeth found herself acceding the throne much sooner than anticipated following the death of their father, King George VI.

The two royal sisters had a close bond

The Princess

Available to watch on NOW

Princess Diana is another figure within the royal family who attracted global attention and interest from all corners of the world. From the moment she announced her engagement to the then-Prince of Wales, to their separation and her tragic death in 1997, the late Princess of Wales' life has been under a microscope. A new film, titled The Princess, tells Diana's life story exclusively through contemporaneous archival footage.

The Queen had many portraits throughout her reign

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

Available to watch on Prime Video

The Queen has sat for many photographs and portraits, so it's perhaps unsurprising that a documentary has been made about them from over the years. The film seeks to explore the Queen and examine her life through the many images of Her Majesty, featuring special access to the Royal Archives.

