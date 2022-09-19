Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky comment about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's queue controversy

Eamonn Holmes has made a cheeky comment about the "queue jumping" accusations made against This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at the Queen's lying in state.

MORE: ITV defends Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after Queen queue controversy

The presenting duo sparked controversy after they appeared inside Westminster Hall on Friday without having taken part in the public queue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rainbow seen in Westminster on last evening of Queen lying in state

During Monday's edition of GB News, Eamonn made reference to the claims. His co-host, Isabel Webster introduced a guest "who suffered that queue and they were not of any insignificant age, we'll be talking to them after this…"

The 62-year-old broadcaster then interrupted, saying: "What, Holly and Phillip?" prompting Isabel to playfully hit him on the arm.

After viewers of the ITV morning show complained about the alleged "queue skipping", This Morning bosses released a statement to clarify any confusion over the matter.

MORE: ITV cancels This Morning in schedule shake-up – find out why

MORE: 7 documentaries about the Queen and the royal family that are a must watch

The statement, which was posted on the programme's official Instagram page, read: "Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme,

Holly and Phillip attended the Queen's lying in state on Friday

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."

Holly and Phillip are yet to address the accusations themselves but are set to appear on the morning show on Tuesday 20 September.

Holly recently took her three children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven, to Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Eamonn hosts GB News alongside Isabel Webster

Holly's children wrote letters to the Queen and the presenter read them aloud during an episode of This Morning last week. Harry said in his sweet letter: "You have done so well without Philip, I can't imagine what it must have been like for you and I am glad you get to see him again," while Belle wrote the message: "I hope you are having an outstanding time in heaven with Philip and your mother and father."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.