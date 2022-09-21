Where was BBC's Crossfire filmed? Keeley Hawes is fronting the new series

Are you watching Crossfire? The new BBC drama, starring Keeley Hawes, tells the story of Jo (played by Keeley) who is enjoying her holiday in the Canary Islands with her friends and family when suddenly shots ring out across the luxury complex.

As the synopsis explains, Jo's world is turned upside down when gunmen "turn a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell."

WATCH: BBC's Crossfire starring Keeley Hawes - see the official trailer

It continues: "A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired." The three-part series is based on the sunny island of Tenerife. But where was it filmed? Find out more below…

Where was Crossfire filmed?

BBC drama Crossfire was shot on location on the Canary Island of Tenerife, with hotel scenes being shot in a complex in the northern part of the Spanish island.

The cast and crew headed to Tenerife to shoot scenes

The show's creator, Louise Doughty, who is also known for writing the book Apple Tree Yard, opened up about what it was like to film in Tenerife, despite Crossfire not being actually set there.

"We did slightly fake it. Tenerife is a very big island, and it does have armed police officers who would come very quickly, and we needed them to take about an hour.

"So we did imply that it's a much smaller island, like Fuerteventura or one of the tiny islands in the Canary Islands, because we needed that rescue could only come by helicopter, and that there was only a couple of local cops on the island."

Are you enjoying the BBC drama?

What has the cast said about filming on location?

Keeley opened up about filming scenes in Tenerife for the show. She told press about how she was staying in the hotel they were filming in: "My bedroom was actually Jo's room, so it was a highly unusual I don't think I've ever experienced that before. It's not something I'd recommend. There's an element of stir crazy that goes on but luckily everybody got on really well."

