Meet the cast of the BBC's new thriller Crossfire Keeley Hawes leads the cast

BBC One's new thriller, Crossfire, stars Keeley Hawes as Jo, a woman on holiday with her family and friends whose world is turned upside down when gunmen seeking revenge break into the hotel she's staying at.

MORE: Keeley Hawes’ new BBC Drama looks seriously gripping - get the first look at Crossfire

The series boasts a number of familiar faces in its cast. Find out who else stars in the drama here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the new drama?

Keeley Hawes plays Jo

Keeley Hawes stars as Jo, a mum of two children who is having difficulties with her husband Jason when they go on holiday with a group of friends.

The actress is known for her many roles on screen, including Ashes to Ashes, Line of Duty, It's A Sin and more recently, The Midwich Cuckoos.

Keeley stars as Jo

Josette Simon plays Miriam

Josette Simon plays Miriam, one of Jo's friends on holiday. She is married to Ben.

Viewers will recognise Josette for her roles in Small Axe, Anatomy of a Scandal and Broadchurch. She has also appeared in The Witcher, The Split and Silent Witness.

MORE: Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes to play husband and wife in new ITV drama

MORE: Everything you need to know about Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen's relationship

Josette plays Miriam

Lee Ingleby plays Jason

Lee Ingleby plays Jo's husband, Jason.

Viewers may recognise Lee for playing Nick Huntley in Line of Duty and Paul in The A Word. He has also appeared in Criminal: UK, Luther and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Lee plays Jason

Anneika Rose plays Abhi

Anneika Rose plays Abhi, another of the group of friends on holiday. She is married to Chinar.

Anneika is best known for playing Maggie in Shetland and PC Farida Jatri in Line of Duty but has also starred in Silent Witness and The Midwich Cuckoos.

Anneika as Abhi

Daniel Ryan plays Ben

Daniel Ryan plays Miriam's husband, Ben, who is also on the group holiday.

Daniel is best known for playing DI Tony Manning in ITV's The Bay and Dan in Mount Pleasant but has also appeared in Doc Martin, Doctor Who, Four Lives and Midsomer Murders.

Daniel plays Ben

Vikash Bhai plays Chinar

Vikash Bhai plays Abhi's husband Chinar.

Vikash has appeared in several dramas, including The Good Karma Hospital, The Stranger and Hanna.

Vikash as Chinar

Hugo Silva plays Mateo

Hugo Silva plays Mateo, a concierge at the hotel where the group is staying.

Hugo has appeared in many Spanish language series and films but may be recognised for playing Emilio in Netflix's Top Boy.

Hugo plays Mateo

Alba Brunet plays Bea

Alba Brunet plays Bea, who works in the restaurant at the hotel.

Alba is best known for her roles in Spanish language series and films but has most recently played Ana Flores in the 2022 war drama Operation Mincemeat.

Alba plays Bea

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.