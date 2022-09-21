BBC's Crossfire: Viewers saying same thing about new Keeley Hawes thriller What did you think of episode one?

BBC One's new thriller, Crossfire, made its highly-anticipated debut on Tuesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the drama.

Keeley Hawes leads the cast as Jo, a mum on holiday with her family and friends whose world is turned upside down when gunmen seeking revenge break into the hotel she's staying at.

WATCH: Did you enjoy episode one?

Viewers who tuned into the opening episode have taken to Twitter to praise the gripping series, with many finding it a tense watch.

One person wrote: "Loved episode one of #Crossfire tonight - gripping drama with tension building around the events and personal situations!! #KeeleyHawes is incredible as always as Jo. Can't wait for the next episodes!!" while another added: "#Crossfire was fantastic! Proper edge of your seat TV."

A third commented: "Well #Crossfire was just brilliant. Very tense and can't wait to see the rest. Brilliant cast as well," while another agreed, adding: "That was TENSE. I don't know what I expected from #Crossfire exactly but it wasn't that! Wow."

Other viewers felt compelled to binge-watch the remaining two episodes, which are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Viewers praised the gripping drama

One person tweeted: "Just watched, and thoroughly enjoyed, all three episodes. Particularly enjoyed Hawes' narrative which offered reflections throughout. Acting, characterisation, plot plus beautiful photography. Top-notch drama," while another added: "Well that was tense!! Exceptional piece of drama. Binge watch it if you can #Crossfire."

A third commented: "Watching #crossfire behind my cushion. Episode two and I can't turn it off! Amazing @leeingleby @_DanielRyan. Keeley Hawes really can do no wrong!"

Viewers applauded Keeley's performance

Many also singled out Keeley for her captivating portrayal of Jo. One person wrote: "20 mins in and can I just say #KeeleyHawes is absolutely magnificent as usual," while another added: "#keeleyhawes Gotta love every drama she's in, she is such a good actress."

