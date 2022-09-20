BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's absence explained

BBC Breakfast viewers were quick to comment on Naga Munchetty's absence from the programme's coverage of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

The historic event saw the royal family gather at Westminster Abbey for a solemn ceremony. So where was the popular newsreader and why has she been missing from the show recently?

During Monday's instalment of the programme, viewers took to Twitter to question the whereabouts of the 47-year-old.

One person wrote: "What have they done with Naga during all this?" while another added: "Anyone know where #Naga Munchetty was?"

While the most obvious explanation for Naga's absence may be that she simply doesn't appear on the programme on Mondays given her regular slot is from Thursdays to Saturdays, the presenter took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that she was busy working on coverage of the funeral for BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 4.

"It's been a privilege to be part of the commentary team for @bbc5live @BBCRadio4 today," she wrote. "What an honour to work with (among many other brilliant broadcasters)."

Viewers questioned Naga's absence from BBC Breakfast

She tagged her colleagues before adding the hashtag: "#queensfuneral".

Fans were quick to express their relief in the comments and applaud the broadcaster for her work. One person wrote: "I wondered where you were," while another added: "Missed you on @BBCBreakfast, lucky bbc5live and the others."

A third added: "Great job Naga!" while another agreed, writing: "Thank you Naga and team. Listened to your commentary and felt completely involved."

Naga was busy covering the funeral for BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 4 on Monday

It wasn't just Monday's show that Naga was absent from, however, as viewers also noticed that she was missing from the iconic red sofa on Friday's programme.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull's funeral was held on Friday. Pictures of Naga walking into the church service in Suffolk were published by the MailOnline, perhaps offering an explanation as to why she didn't join regular co-host Charlie Stayt on the programme.

