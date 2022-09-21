GBBO Matt Lucas reveals secret behind weight loss - and it’s so simple The TV personality decided to lose weight after being happy with his figure following lockdown

Fans have been amazed by Matt Lucas' weight loss following the return of The Great British Bake Off, and the 48-year-old has since opened up about his decision to lose weight – and the simple steps he has done to make it happen.

Chatting on Gabby Logan's The Mid Point podcast, Matt revealed that he had put on weight over lockdown due to inactivity, and has cut down on eating since – but also has started going on regular walks. He said: "I like to walk. I live not far from a canal and I love when the weather's nice, going for long walks by the canal, either with a friend or on my own."

He previously revealed to Lorraine Kelly that he would make a game out of getting more active, telling her back in 2021: "The one thing I need to do is get fitter, I have put on a little bit of weight, that's my next challenge to do a bit more exercise … I might have to make a game of it when I go out and exercise to stay out of people's way. I don't have a garden so I have to find a way to do that."

Matt opened up about how he lost extra weight

Fans of Bake Off have been sending Matt support via social media, with one writing: "I know it’s not the point of the show, but I’m watching #gbbo and just want to say that @RealMattLucas looks amazing."

Another person added: "After an emotional day watching the Queens funeral I needed something more light hearted to watch so bring on @BritishBakeOff and I say it every year I bloody love @RealMattLucas he’s looking amazing this season and I still hope he’ll let me take him for pint some day lol."

