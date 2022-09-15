The heartbreaking reason behind GBBO star Matt Lucas’ weight loss journey The GBBO host revealed he has cut down on eating and is going on regular walks

The Great British Bake Off star Matt Lucas was inundated with comments about his slimmed down appearance on the popular show following it’s return on Tuesday – and the TV presenter has opened up about the reason behind his decision to lose weight.

Chatting to the Mid Point podcast, he explained: “My dad died when he was 52, very suddenly. His dad died, I think at 56, so I was looking at the law of averages here. I was very big and I was getting bigger in the pandemic actually. Sort of not being very active, not really going out, not seeing people, just eating a lot of roast potatoes."

He continued: “I was so big I couldn’t really fit on the screen anymore,” adding that he was “relieved” to have lost some weight. Matt also revealed that he had cut down on his eating habits, and takes regular walks to help with his journey.

Fans were quick to send their support to Matt, with one writing: “Matt, you look great. Congratulations on the weight loss mate. Also, fantastic picture.” Another person added: “Holy heck at the weight loss of @RealMattLucas - he looks really well.”

Matt opened up about his weight loss

Matt also spoke about his health on Lorraine in 2021, saying: “I've lost some weight, I needed to take the edge off, because I put on a lot of weight in lockdown. I just had to do something about it," he added, to which Lorraine said: "Yes, just not eat as much and move around a wee bit more, that's kind of what you have to do… I've still got a bit of a tum, I've got a little bit of a tum, I'm not a skinny Minnie."

