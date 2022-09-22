See Married At First Sight UK star Matt's dramatic transformation Are you watching the new series?

Married at First Sight UK is back for another series and fans are loving watching the group of singles meeting their new spouses for the first time at the altar.

During last week's run of episodes, the UK version of the hit reality show introduced two new couples halfway through the series' run. One of those couples was Matt Murray and Gemma Rose.

Matt, a 32-year-old barber shop owner from Huddersfield, has spoken out about his unconventional looks, including his many tattoos, and revealed how he hopes his individuality would help him find Mrs. Right.

But the reality star previously shared an old photo of himself showing his major transformation. The post, shared on Instagram back in July, shows Matt in a before and after-style photo documenting his fitness journey. On the left of the image, the barber can be seen looking completely different, and the right-hand side shows Matt as he is today.

Matt previously shared his transformation on Instagram

He wrote in the caption: "The years pass, regardless of action or inaction. DO something. Or don't... I can't tell you what to do. I can tell you that you'll be happier if you do! Do the [expletive] work on yourself first before you do the work for other people."

Fans were quick to comment on the post and heap praise on Matt. One person wrote: "What a difference. Well done you." Another said: "Wow! What an inspiration! What's the time between the 2 photos?"

A third added: "Men are like fine wine as they age. Even better that your a Yorkshire man and from my city. Doing Yorkshire proud. Truly a gentle person and true to yourself already on the show."

Matt and Gemma met on their special day and seemingly hit of off to begin with. But, unfortunately, the pair then not long after hit the rocks, with Matt feeling unimpressed by Gemma's crude jokes.

It then transpired that Matt had been having a secret fling with Whitney Hughes on the show. According to Mail Online, Whitney, who is married to Duka Cavolli, began a romance while Matt was still with Gemma. The dramatic fallout is yet to air on the E4 show.

Married at First Sight continues on Thursday at 9pm on E4.

